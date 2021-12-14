Health Board: 258 hospitalized patients, 618 new cases, 3 deaths

On Tuesday morning, 258 patients infected with coronavirus are being treated in hospitals across Estonia, the Health Board said. There were 618 new cases and three death recorded during the last 24 hours.

Of those in hospital, 171 have serious cases of the virus and 144 patients - 84 percent - have not been vaccinated. Twenty-six new cases were opened during the last day.

Two men aged 52 and 63 and one 83-year-old woman died during the last day.

In total, 6,514 tests were analyzed, of which 618 were positive. Of those who tested positive, 369 were unvaccinated.

The 14-day infection rate is 499.33 per 100,000 inhabitants.

On Monday, 463 first-time vaccinations were administered and 4,998 doses in total. So far, 60.4 percent of the population has been vaccinated.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!