Estonia's Covid travel restrictions on arrivals from Monday, December 27

Two European states are on Estonia's restriction-free arrivals 'Green' list as of Monday, December 27, namely the Vatican and Romania. All the remaining European states are on the 'Red' list, where non-vaccinated people must quarantine and test on arrival.

Since the risk levels were last updated, travel restrictions have been moved to the government's kriis.ee website. The foreign ministry's site, which previously carried the information, redirects readers to the new page here, with frequently asked questions here.

Travel restrictions entering into effect on Mondays are based on a state's 14-day Covid rate per 100,000 inhabitants as reported the previous Friday.

Estonia's own 14-day Covid rate is currently 618.97.

The new restrictions entering into effect on Monday, December 27, are as follows.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Vatican City State 0

Romania 57.02

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

No states are on the yellow list this week

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 3,191.25

Austria 544,38

Belgium 1,102.98

Bulgaria 314.80

Croatia 1,083.37

Czechia 1,490.77

Cyprus 882.54

Denmark 1,954.57

Finland 428.85

France 1,039.56/li>

Germany 730.94

Greece 623.65

Hungary 725.03

Iceland 618.73

Ireland 1,295.27

Italy 418.46

Latvia 514.24

Liechtenstein 1,884.02

Lithuania 821.77

Luxembourg 853.37

Malta 406.56

Monaco 1,327.59

Netherlands 1,312.59

Norway 1,189.98

Poland 747.59

Portugal 571.67

San Marino 2,737.06

Slovakia 1,385,.85

Slovenia 871.67

Spain 606.74

Sweden 418.56

Switzerland 1,237.53

United Kingdom 1,317.5

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

Travelers from Omicron risk countries

Travelers from Omicron strain high-risk countries need to undergo a PCR test immediately after arriving in Estonia. These states are:

South Africa

Botswana

Malawi

Lesotho

eSwatini (Swaziland)

Namibia

Mozambique

Zimbabwe

Egypt

Turkey

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list is updated every Friday and takes effect from the following Monday.

The current travel restrictions, in effect until midnight Sunday, December 26, are here.