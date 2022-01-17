Health Board: 309 hospitalized patients, 2,104 new cases, 5 deaths

As of Monday morning, 309 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospitals across Estonia and a record 2,104 new cases were recorded in the last day, data from the Health Board shows. There were five deaths.

There are 227 patients hospitalized in Estonia for a serious case of the coronavirus, of which 176 (77.5 percent) are unvaccinated and 51 (22.5 percent) are vaccinated. A total of 309 hospitalized patients have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, 82 are being treated for other illnesses. There are 21 patients in intensive care, 16 patients are under ventilators.

In total, 8,987 tests were analyzed with the positive test share at 13.4 percent. The 7-day infection rate per 100,000 people is 137.9 among vaccinated people and 194.6 among unvaccinated people.

In total, 849,726 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Estonia, with 823,838 of them having already received their second dose.

1,275 vaccine doses were administered since Sunday morning. There have been 343,677 booster doses administered in Estonia. 61.9 percent of the Estonian population have completed their vaccination process.

Estonia's rate of infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past 14 days now stands at 1,953.99, data from the Health Board shows.

There were five deaths, involving a 58-year old man, a 78-year old woman, an 80-year old woman, an 82-year old man and an 84-year old woman. The coronavirus has claimed the lives of 1,984 people in Estonia.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

Vaccinations against the coronavirus are widely available.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

--

