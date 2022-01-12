Independence Day reception canceled for second consecutive year

President Alar Karis' inauguration on October 11, 2021.
President Alar Karis' inauguration on October 11, 2021. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
The president's Independence Day reception will be canceled due to the spread of the coronavirus also this year. ERR will bring the Independence Day concert and President Alar Karis' speech to the public from the Estonia Theater on February 24.

"The concert and the president's speech will have no spectators this year, with the reception also canceled as it is our wish and obligation to protect our guests," Indrek Treufeldt, communication adviser for the president, said.

He added that society has been warned of an impending coronavirus tsunami. "Hopefully, this will be the last time we are forced to celebrate Estonia's birthday at home with our families due to the virus crisis."

People whose work and dedication have helped improve life in Estonia and friends of Estonia who have contributed to cooperation will be decorated leading up to the Independence Day celebration.

The concept of the Independence Day concert-play is Estonians' inquisitiveness. The works of Estonian composers are used to illustrate the subject matter.

"The central axis of the play is people's everyday and perpetual questions. Asking questions is an inseparable part of our lives that helps us make scientific progress and give meaning to the world around us and our place in it. And it seems questions are piling up lately," Rasmus Puur, cultural adviser for the president, said.

The creative team is made up of director Jüri Nael, music director Mihhail Gerts and artist Emer Värk. The concert's producer is Priit Mikk and television director Ove Musting. ERR Independence Day program executive producer is Hannela Lippus.

The president's reception was also canceled last year. The concert and President Kersti Kaljulaid's speech were broadcast from the Paide Theater.

--

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Independence Day reception canceled for second consecutive year

