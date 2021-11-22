Independence Day parade, president's reception held in Tallinn in 2022

Next year's Independence Day military parade and the president's reception will return to Tallinn.

The parade will take place on Freedom Square on February 24, 2022 and the following evening reception will be held at the Estonia Theater, the President's Office told ERR.

Last year, both were canceled due to the coronavirus crisis. President Kersti Kaljulaid still gave an anniversary speech and an anniversary concert took place in Paide without an audience.

The anniversary begins with a ceremonial flag-raising in Tallinn at Toompea's Pikk Hermann Tower and similar ceremonies take place across Estonia.

