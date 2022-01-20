Health Board: 322 hospitalized patients, 3,845 new cases, 4 deaths

As of Thursday morning, 322 patients are being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospital. A new case record was set with 3,845 positive tests.

Of those in hospital, 227 people have a serious case of the virus and 79.3 percent - 180 patients - are not vaccinated. The hospitalization rate has risen slowly in recent days. Estonia has approximately 750 beds available for coronavirus patients. Forty-two new cases were opened overnight.

In total, 12,321 tests were analyzed and 3,845 were positive. These are new records for testing and positive tests. The last record was set earlier this week.

The average infection rate for the last seven days for every 100,000 members of the country's vaccinated population is 153.3, while for the unvaccinated population the figure is 244.1.

Five hundred people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 4,139 were administered in total.

As of this morning, 353,912 individuals had received their additional or booster doses. Of the total population in Estonia, 62 percent are fully vaccinated.

Four people died during the last day and three were unvaccinated. They were aged 58, 68, 70 and 89.

The 14-day infection rate is 2,140.1 per 100,000 people.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

