Health Board: 287 hospitalized patients, 5,845 new cases, 5 deaths

On Wednesday morning, 287 patients were being treated for coronavirus in Estonia's hospitals and a record number of cases was set for the third day in a row.

Of those in hospital, 193 people have a serious case of the virus and 75.6 percent - 146 patients - have not been vaccinated. Thirty-nine new cases were opened during the last day.

Estonia has approximately 750 beds available for coronavirus patients. On Tuesday, 315 patients were being treated.

During the last day, 12,869 tests were analyzed and 5,845 were positive - a new record. The positive share was 45.4 percent. The last new record - 5,145 - was set yesterday.

The seven-day average infection rate for vaccinated people is 275.1 per 100,000 inhabitants, compared to 450.2 for non-vaccinated people.

358 people received their first dose of a vaccine yesterday and 3,300 were administered in total. As of this morning, 369,429 individuals had received their additional or booster doses.

Of the total population in Estonia, 62.2 percent are fully vaccinated.

Five people died during the last day and four were unvaccinated. They were aged 44, 69, 74, 81 and 83. In total, 2,018 people have died after testing positive for coronavirus.

The 14-day infection rate is 3,724.37 per 100,000 people. Yesterday, it was 3,450.33.

How can the spread of coronavirus be stopped?

Keep your distance in public places.

Wear a mask in crowded places.

Wash your hands frequently with soap and warm water.

Cover your mouth and nose when you sneeze or cough.

If you develop symptoms stay at home and contact a family doctor.

You can also get vaccinated against coronavirus.

Coronavirus data

You can find more data about coronavirus in Estonia on the Health Board's website or at koroonakaart. Both websites are in Estonian, Russian and English.

