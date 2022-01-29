Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from January 31

One European country will be on Estonia's green list from Monday, January 31.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

Holy See 0.00

No restriction on movement.

Yellow list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 - 200 per 100,000 inhabitants.

There are no countries on the yellow list.

Arrivals from yellow list countries must present proof of vaccination, a negative test or recovery from the virus.

PCR tests must have been taken within 72 hours of arrival and antigen tests within 48 hours.

Arrivals without a negative test certificate can take a test on arrival and quarantine while awaiting results.

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 201 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

Andorra 6,618.80

Austria 3,218.97

Belgium 3,500.03

Bulgaria 1,419.55

Croatia 2,746.44

Czechia 2,171.01

Cyprus 3,730.72

Denmark 7,554.23

Finland 1,937.56

France 6,661.03

Germany 1,475.21

Greece 2,583.59

Hungary 1,471.65

Iceland 5,030.02

Ireland 3,381.33

Italy 3,100.33

Latvia 2,499.90

Liechtenstein 3,347.36

Lithuania 2,434.21

Luxembourg 4,460.73

Malta 827.5

Monaco 5,692.59

Netherlands 3,141.58

Norway 3,490.21

Poland 859.75

Portugal 5,773.69

Romania 903.19

San Marino 6,582.88

Slovakia 1,125.55

Slovenia 5,661.68

Spain 3,379.52

Sweden 4,030.14

Switzerland 4,783.10

United Kingdom 1,824.83

Non-vaccinated arrivals from Red list countries must quarantine for 10 days on arrival.

Tests must be taken on arrival and on day six. If both are negative, quarantine can be shortened.

Vaccinated people do not need to test.

More information is available on the kriis.ee website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list takes effect the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 4,291.0 per 100,000 inhabitants.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!