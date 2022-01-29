15,500 coronavirus certificates to expire in February

Thousands of coronavirus vaccination certificates will expire in February and will need to be reissued for domestic use in Estonia.

On Tuesday, an EU regulation will enter into force which reduces the validity of coronavirus certificates for people who have received the first vaccination course to 270 days, nine months.

Certificates for people who have had their booster dose will remain valid for 365 days, one year.

This means the certificate will expire for 15,500 people in Estonia.

Margus Arm, director of the Center for Health and Welfare Information Systems (TEHIK), said: "In particular, these will be people who have not received their booster dose and were given a second dose or the one-dose Janssen vaccine before May 7, 2021."

Certificates can be reissued on the Patient Portal website.

TEHIK will send notifications to people before their certificate expires. They will be sent to the eesti.ee e-mail address.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!