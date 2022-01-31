Kiik: Coronavirus restrictions could be phased out in February

The government should set a plan for lifting coronavirus restrictions and they could be removed in February, Minister of Health and Labor Tanel Kiik (Center) said on Monday. He said the mask restriction should remain in place.

Due to the number of people in hospital, which has been relatively stable over the last month, the Center Party has started to discuss relaxing the restrictions.

"Consequently, it is our position that it is time to move forward with the easing of restrictions and that it would be fair to gradually open up various leisure activities and entertainment to those who have not been vaccinated for any reason," the minister said.

The Center Party has also proposed to abolish the coronavirus vaccination passport from February 7. This date has been floated because it gives experts time to analyze the situation, Kiik said.

"It makes sense to fully agree on a full timetable between the scientific advisory council, the Health Board and the government," he said.

"For the time being, the requirement to wear a mask should remain in force, which will still help to prevent the spread of the virus, as well as certain requirements for patients to stay at home."

He said the self-isolation requirements could be reviewed but this also needs to be looked at by experts.

"Broadly speaking, we are signaling that it is time to start easing the restrictions. Of course, agreements on dates need to be made together. My personal view is that we will be able to phase out all existing restrictions in February," he said.

Kiik said the proposals have been made after scrutinizing the workload of hospitals. He said the Omicron variant is now the dominant variant and only 2-3 percent of people are still being infected with Delta.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!