Enterprise minister suggests lifting 11 p.m. coronavirus curfew

The restriction closing entertainment venues between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. put in place to curb the spread of coronavirus should be lifted, Minister of Enterprise and IT Andres Sutt (Reform) proposed on Thursday.

The government will discuss the issue after the scientific advisory council discusses the proposal on Tuesday, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications said.

Sutt said he has close communication with the hospitality and entertainment industries and they want the rule lifted.

"However, it is now becoming increasingly clear that the restriction on the rate of infection at 11 p.m. will not have a significant effect, and people will nevertheless find opportunities for entertainment, whether in the workplace or at home," the minister said, adding companies who are compliant are now losing out.

The rule was introduced on November 1. It applies to nightclubs and bars and other entertainment and amusement institutions such as cinemas, theaters, concert halls, museums, exhibition centers, water parks, spas, public saunas.

--

