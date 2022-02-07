Coronavirus restriction changes from February 7

Coronavirus restrictions applying to PCR testing, travel, close contacts, and young adults will change from today, February 7. ERR News lays out the new rules.

Changes from February 7

PCR testing

From today, the Health Board has stopped recommending people take a PCR test to confirm a positive rapid antigen test.

It is also no longer recommended that people defined as close contacts take a PCR test - even if they develop symptoms. They should stay home and contact a family doctor to request sick leave instead.

It will still be possible to be referred to take a PCR test until the end of the month but then testing for national certification purposes will come to an end.

The new rules can be read here.

Close contacts

From today, children and young adults who come into close contact with coronavirus at kindergarten, school, extracurricular activities or during youth work do not have to self-isolate provided they are healthy and do not have symptoms.

The new rules can be seen here.

Travel

New rules applying to travelers arriving from the European Union, Schengen states, Andorra, Monaco, San Marino and Vatican City start today.

From now on rules will only apply to countries that are defined as "high risk", which have a two-week infection rate of more than 300 (which is every country except Vatican City at the moment). The former "red/yellow/green" list system has been scrapped.

Vaccinated/recovered: No self-isolation rules will be enforced on the vaccinated, recovered or under 12s.

Non-vaccinated: If a person arrives from a country with an infection rate of less than 300, it is necessary to test on arrival or within 72 hours of arrival. If they do not take a test, they must remain in isolation for seven full days.

If a person arrives from a country with a rate of more than 300, they must isolate for seven days. There is no opportunity to shorten quarantine with testing.

The new rules can be seen here, currently only in Estonian.

Healthcare workers

From today, healthcare workers who have tested positive for coronavirus can return to work before the end of their quarantine period if they meet the following conditions:

No fever within the last 24 hours,

Receding coronavirus symptoms,

An FFP2/FFP3 respirator is worn until recovery.

The new rules can be read here.

Changes from February 14

Coronavirus certificate. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Coronavirus certificate

Students in general education schools and vocational schools up to the age of 18 (inclusive, and incorporating those turning 19 during the 2021/2022 academic year) will no longer have to present a COVID certificate in Estonia.

Due to the ongoing testing in schools, the exception for 19-year-olds is justified on the basis of whether or not they are school students.

Since organised testing which is guaranteed by the state is taking place in education institutions, the infection risk posed by students is better controlled.

The person responsible for the activity has the right to request a 19-year-old provide proof of their student status.

The new rules can be read here.

Continuing rules

A woman wearing a mask on a tram in Tallinn. Picture is illustrative. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR

Rules which were introduced on November 1, 2021 are still mostly in force across Estonia.

These are:

Masks must be worn in public indoor areas,

Coronavirus certificates must be shown to enter entertainment venues,

Certificates must be checked against ID,

Entertainment establishments must close between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m.

See the rules here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!