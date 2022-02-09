East Tallinn Central Hospital suspends treatments due to staff shortages

East Tallinn Central Hospital Covid ward.
East Tallinn Central Hospital Covid ward. Source: East Tallinn Central Hospital
Planned treatment will be suspended this week at East Tallinn Central Hospital due to the number of staff in isolation due to coronavirus, acting head of the Health Board Mari-Anne Härma said on Wednesday.

Speaking at the agency's weekly press conference, she said, even despite amendments to isolation rules, there are not enough staff members to carry out planned treatments.

The issue will be discussed further today by experts.

Dr Mait Altmets, head of the Infection Control Department of the North Estonia Medical Center (PERH), said at the briefing that 220 of the PERHs employees are also off due to Covid. 

He could not say if scheduled treatment will also be limited or suspended in the future.

--

Editor: Helen Wright

