Center MPs Mölder, Vassijev trade Riigikogu committee places

Tõnis Möder will now is on the constitutional affairs committee, trading places with Viktor Vassiljev, who will now sit on the social affairs committee, the Riigikogu's press office says.

Tõnis Mölder is a former environment minister.

The Riigikogu has 11 standing committees, including the two mentioned above, and six select committees.

MPs from all parties make up the committees' compositions.

Committee work makes up a large part of an MPs work, primarily on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays when parliament is in session, save for the foreign affairs and EU affairs committees, which regularly meet on Fridays.

The Riigikogu breaks up for summer next Thursday, June 16 and is in recess until September 12, though sittings can be convened on an extraordinary basis during that time, and indeed are likely to be soon given the current government upheaval.

