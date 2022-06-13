Gallery: Reform, Isamaa, SDE start coalition negotiations

Negotiations to form a new governing coalition started on Monday afternoon between Reform, Isamaa and the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Isamaa's Urmas Reinalu, a former minister of foreign affairs, told ERR the party is in no hurry to conclude negotiations and the quality of discussions is more important.

But Reform Party whip Mart Võrklaev told ERR the party wants to come to an agreement as soon as possible.

The point of today's meeting is to create a timetable for discussions.

If the three parties can reach an agreement it will give the coalition 52 seats in the 101-seat Riigikogu, a very slim majority.

All three parties were last in coalition together between April 2015 – November 2016. Isamaa and SDE then withdrew from the coalition and formed a new one with Center.

Ten days ago, Kallas kicked the Center Party and its seven ministers out of the coalition after a long-running dispute over family benefits and pre-school education. This meant the government stayed intact but as a minority.

Over the weekend, Isamaa, after a week of deliberations, agreed to start coalition negotiations with Reform and SDE rather than Center and EKRE.

