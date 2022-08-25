Ex-culture minister Tiit Terik nominated Tallinn city council deputy chair

Former Minister of Culture Tiit Terik (Center) has been nominated Tallinn City Council Deputy Chair, to replace Kalle Klandorf, who announced last week he was stepping down from the post.

Terik had previously served as council chair in the capital, 2019-2021.

Klandorf, also from the Center Party, told ERR's Russian-language portal Thursday that: "We decided to nominate Tiit Terik to the position. Prior to becoming the minister of culture, [Terik] was the chair of the Tallinn council. He has enough experience, and he knows well enough what goes on in this building. This was also a decisive factor in his choice," adding that Terik received the unanimous support of the Center Party council group.

Center is in coalition with the Social Democrats (SDE) in the city government, though Terik said Thursday that criticism which SDE's Jevgeni Ossinovski, who is also council chair, leveled against Center earlier this week should not be an issue in terms of cooperation between the two parties.

He said: "Naturally the Center Party and SDE are different parties, which are currently in a coalition in the capital. They may have different opinions on some issues. This all needs to be discussed, then it will be clear whether the criticism was objective or not."

Terik confirmed that his experience as council chair was relevant and stated that all six parties in the chamber – Center and SDE in office, Reform, Isamaa, EKRE and Eesti 200 in opposition – would cooperate well together, as they had during his earlier term.

Klandorf put his age down to the decision to step down as deputy chair, saying: "I am already a pensioner, so let's let the younger people work. I believe that Tiit Terik will be successful, though I will remain the chair of the Center Party group."

Terik's new position is still subject to a vote, taking place Thursday. ERR puts his monthly wage for the post at €3,078, the sum which his predecessor also received.

Terik was appointed Minister of Culture in November 2021, replacing Anneli Ott, and left office when the prime minister dismissed all seven Center Party ministers, in early June this year.

He also sat in the last parliamentary composition, the XIII Riigikogu, and as noted was Tallinn City Council chair 2019-2021.

There are two deputy council chairs; Reform's Kristen Michal holds the other post.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!