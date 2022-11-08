Prime minister, interior minister to discuss next PPA chief this week

An apparent impasse on the nomination process for the next Director General of the Police and Border Guard Board (PPA), replacing Elmar Vaher, whose term ends in May 2023, might reach resolution this week, pending a meeting between Minister of Interior Lauri Läänemets (SDE) and Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (Reform).

Läänemets has called the prime minister's higher-than-usual level of involvement in the selection process "incomprehensible", ERR reports, notwithstanding the need for the premier to meet with candidates for the post.

The prime minister herself has said however that there is no rush to find a new PPA Director General, given that the current incumbent's term does not expire until next May.

Kallas said: "In the normal run of things, agreements like this are not accompanied by such media noise, though before the agreements are concluded, the Minister of the Interior will present a candidate who already has support. As things stand things have taken a slightly different route; he has gone public before this agreement exist, which is why the meetings are taking place later."

Liisa Tagel, government spokesperson, told ERR that the prime minister had met with all three candidates for the PPA director's post last week, adding she also wanted to talk to the Minister of the Interior before making any decision.

Adviser to Läänemets Vootele Päi told ERR today, Tuesday, that this meeting has yet to take place, but the aim is to have it this week.

Läänemets nominated current interior ministry deputy secretary Veiko Kommusaare, though the top officials' selection committee, which works as part of the government office, has picked current PPA deputy directors Krista Aas and Egert Belitšev.

A third candidate is Kuno Tammearu, current Rescue Board (Päästeamet) director.

Läänemets has said that some of these three candidates are unsuitable to the coalition partners, ie. his own party, the Social Democrats, along with Isamaa.

Elmar Vaher has reportedly come out in support of Belitšev and Aas.

The PPA director general is appointed by the government at the proposal of the interior minister.

