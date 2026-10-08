Rally Estonia put on WRC calendar also for next season

FIA and the WRC promoter unveiled the calendar for next season's World Rally Championship on Thursday, with Rally Estonia also included. The event will take place on the roads of southern Estonia from July 22-25.

In August this year, the FIA World Rally Championship's promoter changed hands, with French automotive technology company Cosmobilis and private equity investor Park Square Capital acquiring WRC Promoter GmbH. The new owners aim to make the championship and its individual rounds even more attractive, turning each rally into a major event offering a wide range of entertainment alongside exciting racing.

The championship's new CEO, Eric Boullier, also visited Delfi Rally Estonia this summer and was highly impressed by what he saw. He praised the high standard of organization and the organizers' ambition and ability to combine world-class rallying with a comprehensive sports and entertainment experience.

Following this year's rally, the Rally Estonia team held several further meetings with representatives of the promoter. These discussions resulted in an agreement for Rally Estonia to remain a round of the World Rally Championship in 2027.

"Rally Estonia's continued inclusion in the WRC calendar is a major recognition of everyone who has contributed to the event's success. A big thank you to the Estonian state, local governments, private sector sponsors and the entire organizing team and of course to local residents, rally fans, drivers and teams," rally director Urmo Aava said.

"WRC Delfi Rally Estonia is much more than four days of top-level racing. It is a major international event that boosts Estonia's economy, supports regional development, generates tax revenue for the state and provides memorable experiences for tens of thousands of spectators along the stages and hundreds of millions of viewers across various platforms. The desire of foreign visitors to return to Estonia and recommend us to their friends creates value long after the rally weekend has ended," Minister of Culture Heidy Purga added.

WRC Rally Estonia will be the ninth round of the 2027 FIA World Rally Championship, taking place from July 22–25. The 2027 WRC calendar will feature a total of 15 rounds.

The WRC is set to become even more global in the coming years, with the United States also hosting a championship round in 2027. The series will also enter a new era with the introduction of new Rally1 cars and technical regulations. Several new private teams are expected to join the championship, while Ford recently announced that it would return as a factory team after a decades-long absence. These developments promise to make the championship even more exciting and competitive.

Of the 43,894 unique spectators who attended this year's WRC Delfi Rally Estonia, foreign visitors accounted for 31.9 percent or 14,002 people. According to a study, the event generated an estimated €44.9 million in additional revenue for Estonian businesses, up 36 percent from 2025. Direct tax revenue associated with this turnover was estimated at €8.3 million.

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