National Audit Office to analyze Financial Intelligence Unit data requests

The National Audit Office has launched an audit to assess whether the Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has implemented sufficient and effective controls over queries made to government databases.

Ines Metsalu-Nurminen, chief auditor at the National Audit Office, added that the audit will also assess whether the types of data requested correspond to those specified in the regulations governing the Financial Intelligence Unit's (FIU) database.

The audit will also assess whether FIU users' access rights are properly managed within the FIU and government databases, whether queries made by the FIU can be reviewed retrospectively and whether effective oversight of these queries is in place.

The National Audit Office will provide details of the audit's specific focus and key questions once the audit plan is finalized. The audit report is scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2027.

In recent years, the Estonian Financial Intelligence Unit (Rahapesu Andmebüroo or RAB) has faced mounting criticism over privacy and fundamental rights regarding its extensive data-gathering practices. Concerns peaked following legal controversies and proposed legislative updates that expanded the agency's authority to make broad, real-time data queries across financial institutions.

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