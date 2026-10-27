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PPA to change mobile speed camera tactics following new warning sign rules

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A mobile speed camera used by the PPA.
A mobile speed camera used by the PPA. Source: PPA
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Mobile speed cameras may only be used in cities in the future as the police (PPA) look for ways to make the devices more efficient following new warning sign rules.

Since August, the law has required a warning sign to be placed several hundred meters before a mobile speed camera. Due to the new rule, using the cameras in the same way as before no longer works.

"We see that in the specific location where the cameras are operating, these signs reduce the risk of speeding, but once the signs are gone and the camera's work at that location is finished, speeds increase again," said Taavi Kirss, head of traffic supervision at the Police and Border Guard Board.

Following the increase in the enforcement threshold from 3 km/h to 6 km/h and the installation of warning signs, revenue from traffic fines has fallen by more than 90 percent.

The police now plan to change their tactics. While mobile speed cameras have so far been used mainly on multilane roads and roads with heavy traffic, Kirss said it might make more sense to use them near schools or dangerous pedestrian crossings to calm traffic.

Taavi Kirss. Source: ERR

The Transport Administration said speeding occurs most frequently on roads between cities, and the number of fatal traffic accidents on these roads has also increased this year.

"If the cameras are removed from highways, it must still be clear what measures we will use to replace their existing safety impact. The greater the speed enforcement, or the greater the perceived likelihood of enforcement, the less speeding there is, the lower vehicle speeds are, and that is where the safety effect comes from," said Maria Paschkevich.

Minister of Interior Igor Taro (Eesti 200) said it is too early to say what impact the warning signs have had. Although revenue from fines has decreased, this is more likely due to the increase in the enforcement threshold.

"But the fact that we have fewer fines does not mean that there are fewer traffic violations. If we have a violation that we do not fine, that does not mean it is not a violation, and let's be honest, these rules have been put in place so that people survive on our roads, not specifically to fine anyone," he said.

Sweden has abandoned the use of mobile speed cameras. However, patrol cars do record speeding violations. Kirss said this option is also under consideration in Estonia.

Warning before a mobile speed camera. Source: ERR

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Editor: Helen Wright, Johanna Alvin

Source: Aktuaalne kaamera

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