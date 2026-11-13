Acclaimed documentary scrutinizing Israel's Gaza strikes coming to Tallinn

"NAZA," an award-winning documentary investigating Israel's military targeting in Gaza and the role of AI in its strikes, premieres at Tallinn's Kai Cinema on November 28.

Filmed at night from rooftops in Tel Aviv, "NAZA" examines the systems used by Israel to select targets and approve strikes that have killed civilians in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Based on investigative reporting published between 2023 and 2025 by The Guardian, +972 Magazine and Local Call, the documentary features anonymous accounts from 24 people connected to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and Israeli intelligence services. Their testimonies shed light on how decisions about strikes in Gaza were made and the consequences for civilians.

According to the Guardian, the film's title comes from an Israeli military acronym used euphemistically to refer to the number of civilians expected to be killed in a military attack.

The film also explores the role of artificial intelligence (AI) in military decision-making and who bears responsibility when algorithms help determine matters of life and death.

"NAZA" was directed by Yuval Abraham and Rachel Szor, who also co-directed the 2024 Oscar-winning documentary "No Other Land."

25-minute ovation

The film received a Special Jury Prize in the main competition at the Venice Film Festival, where its premiere earned a festival record nearly 25-minute standing ovation.

"NAZA" has also won the Audience Award for Best European Film at the San Sebastián Film Festival and Best Political Documentary at the Critics Choice Documentary Awards earlier this month, among other accolades. It was likewise selected for the Main Slate at the 64h New York Film Festival.

Audiences will have ten chances to see the film in Estonia, beginning November 28 at Kai Cinema in Tallinn.

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