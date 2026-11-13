X!

Tallinn bans feeding most urban birds

News
Sign prohibiting the feeding of birds in Tallinn's Õismäe district.
Sign prohibiting the feeding of birds in Tallinn's Õismäe district. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
News

The Tallinn City Council has approved an amendment to the city's public order regulations that will ban the feeding of free-ranging birds and animals beginning December 1. An exception will allow the feeding of small songbirds during the winter months.

The amendment establishes clear rules for public spaces by prohibiting the feeding of free-ranging birds and animals within the city, Kairet Remmak-Grassmann, deputy chair of the Center Party group on the Tallinn City Council said.

"The exception applies to small songbirds such as tits, bullfinches and sparrows during the winter period," Remmak-Grassmann said.

According to one of the initiators of the amendment, the goal is to prevent concentrations of larger birds and rodents in urban areas, which can lead to deteriorating public cleanliness and potential risks to public health and safety.

"The exception for songbirds is based on the principle that feeding them during the winter does not create comparable negative impacts," Remmak-Grassmann said, adding that assisting injured or helpless animals and birds remains permitted.

Sven Sester, chair of the Isamaa group on the Tallinn City Council, said larger birds such as gulls and pigeons, along with rodents, tend to gather in places where they are regularly fed.

"Food scraps left behind increase the rodent population around buildings, not to mention that offering bread products and other processed foods can be harmful to birds in the long run," Sester said. He added that indiscriminate feeding with inappropriate food can damage birds' health and may ultimately lead to their death.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Mirjam Mäekivi, Argo Ideon

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

18:03

Estonian ex-NATO envoy faults US for opening door to Russia's Europe demands

17:01

Elderly Jõhvi residents lose free travel on Kohtla-Järve city buses

16:42

Microsoft services disruption highlights Estonian state's dependence

16:35

Janar Holm: The government must decide what level of readiness Estonia will ensure

15:54

Acclaimed documentary scrutinizing Israel's Gaza strikes coming to Tallinn

15:52

Estonia to ski federation: Russian athletes will not compete on our snow

15:35

Tallinn to use satellite imagery to detect illegal buildings

15:26

'World's only volunteer cyber reserve' drills Tallinn Airport defense

15:22

Officer: Russian warship hit multiple times in Baltic, with casualties

14:55

Tallinn bans feeding most urban birds

be prepared!

Most Read articles

12.11

Estonian pilot: We keep our jets at least a kilometer from Russia's border

12.11

Estonian state ordered to pay €300,000 over unlawful collection of communications data

08:39

Kopli lines residents pay 40 percent more for heating than rest of Tallinn

15:22

Officer: Russian warship hit multiple times in Baltic, with casualties

12.11

Shoppers in Estonia increasingly split purchases among multiple stores

09:57

Estonia's 9th graders increasingly need tutoring in mathematics before final exam

12.11

Defense minister: Drones entered Estonian airspace from northeast and southeast

09:20

Estonia developing Ukraine-inspired air alert app

12.11

Baltic communal singing may no longer bring everyone together, study finds

12.11

Icy roads warning: sleet and 'up to 3cm of snow' hits Estonia Friday morning

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo