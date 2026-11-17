The Estonian Artists' Association re-elected its previous leadership at an extraordinary general assembly, returning Maarin Ektermann as president and Tüüne-Kristin Vaikla as vice president.

The extraordinary assembly, held at Südalinna Theater, was convened to bring closure to a crisis that began this spring with a financial fraud scheme targeting the organization.

Ektermann and Vaikla resigned from their positions in mid-October to give potential challengers an opportunity to run for office, but later decided to seek re-election themselves.

As no other candidates submitted applications, they were the only nominees for the positions.

In September, an administrative review by Estonia's Ministry of Culture found significant shortcomings in the Estonian Artists' Association's administration of creative grants and artist salaries following a major fraud case uncovered earlier this year.

The audit concluded that, aside from the fraud incident in which €680,051 was transferred to accounts belonging to unknown individuals, grants and salaries were generally paid to eligible recipients.

However, investigators found weak internal controls, inadequate financial oversight, outdated accounting procedures and insufficient use of IT systems, which made it possible to process payments without proper approval or supporting documentation.

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