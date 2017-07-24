EU ministers discuss increasing impact of research and innovation

news

Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center).
The European Union’s research ministers are meeting in Tallinn on Monday and Tuesday to discuss how to increase the impact of research and innovation in Europe, and to clarify the EU research funding landscape.

The meeting is chaired by Minister of Education and Research Mailis Reps (Center). According to a press release, Reps said that the future of Europe’s competitiveness depended on research and innovation.

Research shouldn’t be seen as a cost, but as an investment that eventually converted into economic growth, new technologies, a clean and sustainable environment, better health and education, and a more coherent society, Reps said. “We need to convince a wider audience at the EU and national levels that everyone benefits from supporting ambitious investments in research and innovation,” she added.

Today Monday the ministers are getting a presentation of Estonoa’s e-government solutions, including e-residency, cybersecurity, and mobile positioning issues. Later the Executive Director of the Nobel Foundation, Lars Heikensten, will give a keynote speech on the impact of research.

Tomorrow Tuesday they will discuss how to strengthen the impact and relevance of research in the European Union. In the afternoon discussions will focus on the simplification of EU funding for research and innovation, and how to make them more accessible.

One of the main topics of the Estonian presidency of the Council of the European Union is the interim evaluation of the Horizon 2020 programme for research and innovation. It is the largest of its kind in the world, and the results of the interim review will have substantial influence on the EU’s future funding programs for research and development.

Editor: Dario Cavegn

