AK: Tourism businesses' state aid open to applications from Tuesday

Aid for the tourism sector totaling close to €10 million is available from Tuesday, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday night.

The support, channeled via state agency Enterprise Estonia, will provide direct subsidies to hotels and other accommodation businesses, restaurants and other catering outlets, and travel agents, as well as souvenir retailers and other tourism-related businesses affected directly by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and its accompanying restrictions.

As reported by ERR News, the European Commission approved the aid plan last week, approved on the basis of the temporary framework for state aid, with funds being disbursed in the form of direct payments.

Hotels must prove a turnover fall of at least 50 percent in the period April-November 2020, compared with the same period in 2019, while for other businesses the fall must be even greater to qualify for aid, ERR reports.

The maximum support level is €180,000 for hotels and other accommodation businesses, while the aid ceiling for catering companies and souvenir sellers is €80,000 and €60,000 respectively.

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!