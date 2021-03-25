€2.5 million allocated for Rally Estonia

The Estonian government decided at its sitting on Thursday to allocate €2.5 million for the organization of Rally Estonia 2021.

The government backed a proposal to give the Ministry of Culture €2.5 million for the organization of Rally Estonia, a stage of the World Rally Championship, this year, spokespeople for the government said.

The money is allocated from the government's reserve.

Since the support goes for the organization of a competition that is part of the system of championship competitions of an international sports federation, meaning an official stage of a world championship, it is not deemed state aid.

