Record number of covid patients in hospital but morbidity is falling

Urmas Sule. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
There are 725 coronavirus patients being treated in hospital as of Monday morning but there is hope this record will not be broken in the coming weeks, the Health Board's head of emergency medicine Urmas Sule has said. Morbidity is now decreasing in all age groups.

Sule said hospitals were ready on Friday to handle more patients as it was forecast additional beds would be needed over the weekend.  

"The forecasts have been worked out and are working well within the margins of error. We hope that this 725 will remain the highest number. Of course, we cannot be sure of that," he said.

He said there are likely to be a higher number of patients in hospital over the weekend as few treatment discussions are made on Saturdays and Sundays and fewer people are discharged.

Sule said it is not possible to draw a big conclusion from the numbers of patients admitted or discharged in a single week, although the level of infection seems to be decreasing in all age groups.

At the same time, the number of very serious cases remains high, and a record number of 71 patients are currently being treated in intensive care. "There are many cases of highly complicated diseases," said Sule.

He said the situation is currently the most promising in Saaremaa, where the level of infection has decreased so much a reduction of beds for coronavirus patients is being considered.

"It is hoped that the incidence will decrease in Harju County as well," Sule noted.

Editor: Helen Wright

