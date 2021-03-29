Marin: People entering Finland need to quarantine

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has proposed that people entering the country will need to stay in mandatory quarantine in the future. She said a negative test result alone is not enough.

Marin said Finland is going to discuss the plan to exit restrictions next week and it will be presented by April 13 at the latest.

"Opening the borders needs to be safe so that new mutations of the virus do not enter Finland," Marin said.

Marin said testing on the border and proof of negative tests are vital for safe traveling, but the tests alone are not enough.

Marin believes establishing a quarantine requirement is necessary for entering the country.

Several European countries have introduced plans of losening the coronavirus restrictions. Denmark has formed a concrete plan for opening up society after a strict lockdown which has lasted several months.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!