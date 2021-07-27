Vaccination information available on Tartu's Car Free Avenue

This week the vaccination team from the University of Tartu Hospital will share information about coronavirus vaccinations on Car Free Avenue.

The vaccination team will be present on July 27 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., on July 28 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and on July 30 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon.

The team can answer questions. It is possible to print out a digital vaccination certificate on site for those who have been vaccinated but do not have the opportunity to print one themselves.

Vaccination can be carried out at the Tartu Vaccination Center until the end of August without prior registration. More information can be found at www.kliinikum.ee/tartu-vaktsineerimiskeskus

--

