More than 24,000 people received first vaccine injection last week

Last week, a total of 36,081 vaccines were administered in Estonia, 24,218 of which were first doses.

As of Monday morning, 691,443 people have received at least one dose of the vaccine and the vaccination cycle has been completed for 597,665 people.

The adult vaccine coverage rate is 61.45 percent and 69.67 percent of the over 70s are protected. 1,208,786 vaccines have been administered in total.

More information about vaccination in Estonia can be viewed in English, Russian and Estonian on the government's vaccination website: vaktsineeri.ee.

