Health Board: 357 new coronavirus cases

357 cases of coronavirus were confirmed during the last day, the Health Board (Terviseamet) said on Thursday.

In total, 4,631 tests were analyzed and the positive share was 7.7 percent. Of those 290 people (81.2 percent) had not been vaccinated and 67 (18.8 percent) had finished the vaccination cycle.

The 14-day infection rate is 278.4 per 100,000 inhabitants.

110 new cases were reported in Harju County and 80 in Tallinn.

Forty-seven cases were diagnosed in Tartu County, 41 in Võru County, 28 in Valga County, 22 in Saare County, 21 in Pärnu County, 16 in Põlva County, 15 in Ida-Viru County, 14 in Viljandi County, 12 in Jõgeva County and 11 in Lääne-Viru County.

There were seven cases in Rapla County, six in Järva County, four in Lääne County and one in Hiiu County. Two cases had no information in the population register.

As of Thursday morning, there are 92 people being treated in hospital and 11 cases were opened overnight.

So far, 700,777 people have been vaccinated at least once against covid-19 and 605,586 people have finished the vaccination cycle.

