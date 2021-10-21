EKRE chairman: I dream of Riigikogu majority

Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Martin Helme told ERR that he would like for his party to achieve absolute majority in the Riigikogu and that the political situations in Hungary and Poland are excellent.

Responding to a question about if he dreams of EKRE reaching a position, where they had control of the absolute Riigikogu majority as the current government parties in Hungary and Poland are doing, Helme said: "Yes, that is what I dream of."

"I think Poland is a great country, Hungary as well. I think these are two great examples of how to break a stagnant state government," the EKRE chairman said.

At the same time, Center Party's long-term majority in Tallinn city government is an excellent example of how a majority can be bad. "People get lazy and no longer do the job they should be doing, although they have an opportunity to do what they promised to do," Helme said.

He said it would be best for Estonia if EKRE held the absolute parliamentary majority. "But I certainly - and I want to make myself very clear here - would not want Reform Party to do it because they are a stagnant party. It should instead be a party like us, someone who wants change and has a clear vision of what needs to be done," Helme said.

