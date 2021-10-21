Government orders tighten face-mask-wearing rules considerably

Scarves, shawls, shemaghs, balaclavas, bandanas, hats, coat collars, handkerchiefs and other items of clothing will not longer constitute protection against the spread of the coronavirus, following two government orders passed Thursday which tighten up the obligation to wear face-masks in public places, the monitoring of compliance with this rule, and the definition of what a face-mask is.

The orders follow an announcement earlier in the week that from next Monday, October 25, only vaccination certification is sufficient to gain access to public events and entertainment businesses open to the public, while proof of a negative test result, no matter how recent, is not acceptable.

Another order also requires proof, provided by a medical professional, of medical exemptions to mask-wearing.

Both orders passed Thursday morning, taking into consideration data which shows the dominant coronavirus delta strain is significantly more contagious than variants found earlier in the pandemic, while covering the mouth and nose with something other than a protective mask will not help the spread of infection.

Medical face-masks are strongly recommended by the government, ERR reports, including for vaccinated individuals and children age 12 and over, given their higher effectiveness in preventing viral transmission.

Today's orders also tighten up the obligation to wear a mask in the first place, and monitoring compliance.

Sales and service areas must only be entered when wearing a mask, and those without one must be barred access, while staff are responsible for monitoring that this is followed, while dispersal of customers or clients must be ensured.

The regulation remains in force in those places – such as theaters, cinemas and concerts – where coronavirus certification checks are conducted.

--

