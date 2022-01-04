Former EKRE Tallinn city council member to join Center Party

Kairet Remmak-Grassmann, who left the Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) in October is now set to join Tallinn city council's Center Party group.

"Kairet Remmak-Grassmann has indeed expressed interest in joining the Center Party group in Tallinn city council," Center secretary general Andre Hanimägi told ERR on Tuesday.

Center now has 39 votes in the 79-seat city council and have signed a coalition agreement with the Social Democratic Party (SDE).

Remmak-Grassmann left EKRE on October 23 following its leadership's participation in an anti-vaccine, anti-coronavirus restrictions demonstration. She said her understanding of politics no longer aligned with that of EKRE's.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!