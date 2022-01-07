Tallinn extends rent discount for covid-hit businesses until April

Tallinn City Government will extend the rental discount for businesses using the city's commercial premises until the end of April to help reduce the effect of the coronavirus pandemic.

The discount reduces the rent by 80 percent. An additional 100 percent discount will be in place for tenants with outdoor premises, such as terraces or food carts.

The benefits will be applied retroactively from January 1 to April 30, 2022.

The city has applied the measures since April 2020 and they have been approved by the European Commission as state aid

Despite an increase in tourism last year, the volume has not yet returned to the pre-pandemic level. Companies in the City Center (Kesklinn), and especially the Old Town, have been particularly hard hit, said Deputy Mayor of Tallinn Joosep Vimm.

"The temporary rental discount is a great help to companies, especially in the winter months when turnover is lower," he said.

