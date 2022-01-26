New coronavirus testing center opens in Tartu

A new PCR coronavirus testing center has been opened in Tartu next to the A. Le Coq Sports Hall amid record-high numbers of new cases.

People who are referred for testing can now choose between visiting the centers at the Tartu Song Festival Grounds or the tent next to the sports hall at Ihaste Street 7. It is possible to take either a PCR or throat-wash test.

The tent can be accessed via the access road located on the Luha Street side.

An isolated area for cars and a separate area for pedestrian access, both with at least two waiting lines, will be established in the testing area.

The location of the new testing center at Ihaste tee 7. Source: Tartu City Council.

Tartu City Council recommends people arrive at the agreed time, rather than earlier, as the Health Board has said this can cause the virus to spread.

A person suspected of being infected with the coronavirus must not use public transport to travel to the testing site and should instead travel by car or on foot.

Free PCR testing is only available with a referral from a family doctor.

Estonia is currently seeing a surge in new cases and has reported more than 10,000 over the past two days. More than 24,000 tests were taken in total.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!