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Police will be able to confiscate illegal scooters under new law

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e-scooter handlebars (photo is illustrative).
e-scooter handlebars (photo is illustrative). Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Police officers will gain additional powers to confiscate electric scooters without going to court under new legislation aiming to increase safety for both drivers and pedestrians.

Under the existing rules, the police can only remove a scooter from the road by going to court. However, so far, the court has not granted a single request to do so.

A new amendment to the Traffic Act currently under discussion will allow police to confiscate scooters breaking the law from the road independently.

Taavi Kirss, head of traffic supervision at the Police and Border Guard Board, told ERR that, currently, if officers see a vehicle breaking the rules, they can remove it from the street for safety, but not completely confiscate it from the owner.

The offending scooter can be kept at a police station until a procedural decision has been made to return the vehicle or go to court, he said.

The new rules are awaiting the second reading in the Riigikogu.

Margus Tähepõld, head of transport and traffic at the Ministry of Climate, said the police will be able to confiscate a scooter that can travel over 25 km/h or has an engine power of more than 1 kW.

Under the new rules, owners will lose the right to get their vehicles back.

"This should prevent the violation from continuing in the future, where you pay the fine, and soon the vehicle is back on the road," Tähepõld said.

If the new legislation is passed by MPs, it will come into effect in March 2027.

The same bill will make it mandatory for people aged 10–15 to have at least a bicycle license to ride an electric scooter on any road.

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Editor: Helen Wright

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