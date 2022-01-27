Tasty Tartu food festival taking place throughout February

Food festival Tasty Tartu will take place in Estonia's second city for the eighth time this throughout February. Twenty-three restaurants will participate.

Restaurants have created special three-course menus using as many local raw ingredients as possible. They cost between €20-25.

Participating businesses have been awarded a safety label confirming that they are in compliance with all of the Health Board's COVID-19 behavior guidelines, to ensure people's wellbeing and good health. 

Participating restaurants are: Antonius, Aparaat, Cafe Shakespeare, Cafe Truffe, Chez André, Dorpat, Fii, GMP Patisserie, Gustav Gastro Cafe, Hops, Kampus, Kolm Tilli, Lihuniku Äri, Meat Market, Pepe's, Pierre, Pompeii, RP9, Spargel, Taverna, Trikster Tihane, Werner, and Vilde ja Vine. 

Menus and a list of participating restaurants are available on the event's website www.maitsevtartu.ee. 

An expert jury provided restaurants with feedback when preparing their special menus. As usual, guests will also be able to rate the menus of restaurants, and these ratings will be used to determine their favorite restaurant. 

Editor: Helen Wright

