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Estonia's new expert panel to tackle online risks to youth mental health

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A teen with a smartphone playing a computer game. Photo is illustrative.
A teen with a smartphone playing a computer game. Photo is illustrative. Source: One Tonne Life/Flickr (CC BY-NC-ND 2.0)
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An expert panel convened by the Estonian government is examining online risks to youth mental health in a push for solutions to make digital spaces safer for kids and teens.

The panel will submit recommendations to the government by the end of 2026, covering measures for kids and teens, parents and guardians as well as the state that preserve the benefits of digital technology while reducing potential harms.

 "Youths' anxiety and mental health issues are a serious and growing concern," said Prime Minister Kristen Michal (Reform). "Several countries have introduced or are considering restrictions on youths' social media use in recent years, but more crucial than bans are solutions that actually help our young people."

The panel's leading experts, he added, will work with researchers, youth workers and representatives of youth themselves to find effective ways to reduce the negative effects of social media.

Troubling studies

The move comes amid signs of growing problematic digital use among Estonian kids and teens.

A 2025 University of Tartu study found students were increasingly exposed to disturbing online content, sexually explicit messages and excessive internet use, with harmful content and cyberbullying also  linked to poorer mental well-being.

A 2022 National Institute for Health Development (TAI) found symptoms of social media addiction among 8 percent of 11- to 15-year-olds, up from 6 percent in 2018.

The study also linked social media use with lower life satisfaction, less sleep, weaker school performance and more frequent depressive episodes.

Expert panel meeting in Tallinn on Monday. August 31, 2026. Source: Carl-Robert Kagge/Government Office

The researchers stressed, however, that digital technology itself does not cause mental health issues, with its effects depending on how and why it is used.

Practical solutions, not blanket bans

The newly convened panel brings together experts in media studies, psychology, neuroscience, education, mental health, child protection and youth work, along with a youth representative. University of Tartu media studies professor Andra Siibak was elected panel chair.

"Our common goal is to develop multilevel solutions based on scientific research and international best practices and tailored to Estonia's circumstances and our young people's experiences," said Siibak.

"We will be working with young people to develop and discuss these solutions to ensure our recommendations are not only evidence-based but also genuinely workable for the target group they are meant to serve," she added.

The panel will examine risks associated with both social media and online video game platforms.

Its next meeting is scheduled for September 14.

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