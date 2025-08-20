X!

Estonian psychologist warns counseling chatbot can help, but poses risks

News
Stressed worker on a laptop. Photo is illustrative.
Stressed worker on a laptop. Photo is illustrative. Source: Airika Harrik/ERR
News

Estonian psychologist and Peaasi.ee CTO Daniel Soomer says counseling chatbots can be a boon, helping users reflect on their thoughts — but warns they may also lead people to rely too heavily on their advice.

In some cases, patients face potential barriers to seeing a qualified mental health specialist — like distance from providers, or long waits for available appointments — and may have no other options.

"Then in my view, it can be helpful to use a technically reflective chatbot rather than go without support," Soomer said in a recent appearance on Raadio 2's "R2 Päev."

On the Peaasi.ee website, which is available in Estonian, English and Russian, users have access to real human mental health specialists.

"We also have online counseling available, with specialist responses within a few days," he noted. "And young people up to age 26 can use a separate youth counseling service that allows for in-person meetings."

The Peaasi counseling chatbot runs on the ChatGPT engine. According to Soomer, the team has added protective boundaries, providing the bot with detailed prompts on how to offer counseling — and how not to.

"If a conversation touches on certain preselected topics, the chatbot will suggest reading more on the Peaasi.ee website," he said.

A tool, not a substitute

Soomer emphasized that the chatbot is not a substitute for therapy. Instead, it acts as a supportive companion.

"It helps you make sense of yourself and put into words things you may not have considered before," he explained. "It serves as a companion for reflection, asking questions and prompting you to speak up about certain topics."

But there are risks. AI is designed to be highly service-oriented, meaning chatbots can be overly eager to give advice.

Soomer stressed that the advice the Peaasi.ee chatbot provides is general and reasonable, and it has been prompted not to offer recommendations immediately, it may still do so.

Psychologist and Peaasi CTO Daniel Soomer. Source: ERR

He also cautioned users against relying too heavily on AI for mental health support.

"There is a risk of starting to believe too deeply what the chatbot says and recommends," Soomer warned, adding that critical thinking as a life skill is more important than ever.

Users should also be careful about what they share with chatbots, in terms of personal data. "Chatbots don't have any confidentiality requirements," he noted.

Around 200 people use Peaasi's counseling chatbot each month.

Mental health support available nationwide

If you find yourself in crisis, are having suicidal thoughts or are otherwise struggling, help is available.

On-call psychiatric care can be reached by phone 24/7 in Tallinn at +372 617 2650, in Tartu at +372 731 8764 and in Pärnu at +372 447 3281.

The Eluliin emotional support hotline is open daily from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. in Estonian (+372 655 8088) and in Russian (+372 655 5688).

Another emotional support hotline is available every day from 10 a.m. to midnight in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 123.

The Ohvriabi victim support hotline is available 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 006.

The child helpline is also open 24/7 in Estonian, Russian and English at 116 111.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook, Bluesky and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Annika Remmel, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

Watch again: Iseoma

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:28

Kohtla-Järve official: Misinformation on schools appearing ahead of local elections

10:19

Estonian psychologist warns counseling chatbot can help, but poses risks

10:17

Lynx with cubs spotted on a Maardu cycle lane Updated

09:48

Prime minister: Impressions from Washington meeting 'positive'

09:08

Ratings: Center Party sees further rise in support in Tallinn

08:27

Ten more pig farms in Estonia subject to entry ban in effort to halt ASF spread

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

19.08

Omniva pauses parcel deliveries to US due to new customs duties

19.08

Top Latvian and Lithuanian movies to be shown free in Tallinn for Baltic Film Days

19.08

Ferry serving remote Estonian island Ruhnu expected to be repaired by Wednesday

be prepared!

Most Read articles

18.08

Estonia's winters increasingly mild in the wake of westerly winds

08.08

Authorities aim to solve mystery of the Pikakari beach metallic debris

19.08

PPA patrol removes placard with anti-Israel slogan from Tallinn house

15.08

Tallinn to celebrate Restoration of Independence Day with events across the city

19.08

Tallinn property owners fined for unauthorized construction along lakeshore

19.08

Retirement age in Estonia to rise to 65 years and one month for 2027

19.08

Expert: Putin hasn't got many options left

18.08

Minister: Estonia will not accept EU quota refugees

19.08

Estonian Railways says lack of money, trains and drivers reason for Elron's schedule

18.08

Bank CEO: Some are perpetually struggling in Estonia while others invest

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo