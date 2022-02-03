Gallery: Police diverting cars heading to Toompea 'freedom' protest

Two anti-coronavirus restriction and vaccination protests are taking place in Tallinn on Thursday and police are diverting drivers away from Toompea.

A drive-by two-day protest has been titled "Vabaduse konvoi 2022" (Freedom Convoy 2022) and it has drawn drivers from across Estonia to Toompea.

Delfi news portal reported the demonstration is inspired by a similar event in Canada and is against coronavirus vaccination.

Photos show several drivers flying Canadian and Estonian flags from their vehicles on Thursday.

Additionally, a protest organized by the Foundation for the Protection of the Family and Tradition (SAPTK) against coronavirus restrictions will also take place outside the Estonian Knighthood House on Toompea at the same time.

The protest took place outside the Estonian Knighthood House. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

Photos taken by ERR show protesters holding signs saying "down with masks" and some protesters wearing yellow stars on their coats saying "human", which resemble the yellow "Judenstern" (Jews' star) associated with the Nazi era.

Chairman of EKRE Martin Helme attended the protest.

Police are directing drivers from Toompea to park elsewhere.

The government has already said it will start lifting restrictions this month.

--

