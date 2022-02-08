Survey: Majority disagree with anti-coronavirus restriction protest

The majority of people who participated in a survey about last week's anti-coronavirus restriction protest said it was not justified.

The poll was carried out by Norstat and Ühiskonnauuringute Instituut and shows 69 percent of people believed it was not justified. The February 3 protest at Toompea was inspired by similar events in Canada.

Respondents were asked, "Do you think the protest against the corona restrictions on Toompea on February 3 was justified?". Those who agreed totaled 24 percent and those against 69 percent. Seven percent replied, "cannot say".

Questions were also asked about the government's response to coronavirus and the majority were dissatisfied.

The pollsters asked, "How satisfied are you with the government's current efforts to resolve the crisis caused by the coronavirus?" and 41 percent gave positive answers while 55 percent answered negatively.

Looking at the results by party supporters, EKRE supporters were most likely - 68 percent - to support the protest. No other party's voters supported the demonstration.

Only Reform and Eesti 200's supporters believe the government is doing a good job managing the crisis with 86 percent and 52 percent, respectively. The majority of respondents who support the coalition party Center are dissatisfied.

Norstat's online survey was conducted online on February 4 among Estonian citizens aged 18 and older and had 1,000 respondents. The statistical error is +/- 3.1 percent.

--

