Survey: Estonia's quality of life least impacted by coronavirus rules

In comparison to before the coronavirus pandemic, Estonians' satisfaction with their quality of life has fallen from 73 percent to 65 percent, which is the smallest decrease in the Baltics, a news survey by EY consultants shows.

The decline was steeper in Latvia from 73 percent to 60 percent, and from 71 percent to 61 percent in Lithuania.

Siim Aben, head of Consulting Services at EY, said Estonia's results were better than many western European countries. For example, Germany's score fell from 71 percent to 58 and France's from 65 percent to 53 percent.

One of the reasons could be that Estonia had fewer coronavirus restrictions.

"Estonia's eight percentage point decline is likely to be seen as a positive outcome, given the scale, duration and severity of the pandemic," said Aben.

Polled respondents said their life is most affected by financial security (57 percent), followed by access to good health care (56 percent).

Estonians see the availability of good jobs (49 percent) and health services (41 percent) as important for the region's attractiveness.

Seventy-two percent of Estonians are optimistic about the future for themselves and their families, 58 percent about the future of the region, and 31 percent about the future of the world as a whole.

"This indicates the quality of life and economic situation and the atmosphere in Estonia are still positive, at least for most people, which creates a good ground for growth in consumption, borrowing and investment," Aben said.

Across the Baltics, the main concern is financial stability (47 percent in Estonia, 53 percent in Latvia and 46 percent in Lithuania).

Twenty-two countries participated in the study and there were an average of 1,000 respondents in each.

--

