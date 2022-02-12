Travel restrictions for arrivals to Estonia from February 14

Only Vatican City remains on Estonia's green list from Monday, February 14.

Arrivals should fill in an online passenger declaration form before arrival.

New rules

This week Estonia has changed its travel restrictions rules, moving away from three color-coded red, yellow and green lists.

There are no restrictions for vaccinated or recovered people traveling from EU/Schengen counties. The new rules only apply to non-vaccinated people.

A new green list is for countries with a 14-day infection rate of 299 per 100,000.

To avoid quarantine, the negative test must be presented on arrival or a test must be taken on arrival which is followed be a self-isolation period until the result is known.

A new red list applies to countries with a rating of 300 or more. No testing is required but a seven-day period of isolation is mandatory.

Green list

14-day coronavirus rate of 75 per 100,000 inhabitants and below.

A negative test must be presented on arrival or taken on arrival.

Vatican City 0.00

Red list

14-day coronavirus rate of 300 per 100,000 inhabitants and over.

This list applies to non-vaccinated people and they must quarantine for seven days on arrival. Vaccinated people do not need to test or quarantine.

Andorra 4,966.07

Austria 3,335.55

Belgium 2,772.17

Bulgaria 1,330.11

Croatia 1,906.75

Czechia 3,046.95

Cyprus 2,486.22

Denmark 5,878.43

Finland 1,088.85

France 3,836.72

Germany 1,714.05

Greece 1,663.25

Hungary 1,489.12

Iceland 3,227.45

Ireland 1,915.55

Italy 1,881.29

Latvia 4,046.07

Liechtenstein 2,924.11

Lithuania 4,335.07

Luxembourg 2,742.56

Malta 309.29

Monaco 2,846.29

Netherlands 8,701.73

Norway 2,807.74

Poland 1,401.29

Portugal 3,624.98

Romania 1,648.14

San Marino 5,180.97

Slovakia 3,496.01

Slovenia 6,263.01

Spain 1,481.52

Sweden 2,806.28

Switzerland 5,400.80

More information is available on the kriis.ee website.

The data is compiled by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and released on Friday morning. The list takes effect the following Monday.

On Friday, Estonia's 14-day coronavirus infection rate was 6,825.9 per 100,000 inhabitants.

