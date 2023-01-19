Evelyn Sepp to stand as Green Party's candidate for Riigikogu

Former Center Party politician Evelyn Sepp is running for the Greens in the Tallinn districts of Haabersti, Phja-Tallinn and Kristiine.

"I promised to support the party in the upcoming election with my expertise, experience, connections and name," Sepp said.

"I want to be an active Green Party supporter in these elections, to persuade voters that this is the only list that is truly committed to the Green vision and is not merely about the mandatory 'greenwashing' strategies."

"Environmental policy decisions are rational, but also value-driven. Compromises, for the sake of a sustainable environment, could be made in the wrong places. This is not a question of 'balancing' various corporate interests, but of ensuring that Estonia maintains functioning ecosystems, clean drinking water, clean air and clean soil. There is no other Estonia and we have nowhere else to go," Sepp added.

Johanna Maria Tõugu, the co-leader of the Greens, said that the party is proud that Evelyn Sepp chose the Estonian Greens to return to politics.

"This makes sense, as we are the only political party committed to protecting the natural environment and biodiversity," Tõugu said.

Evelyn Sepp is currently an independent politician; she formerly served in the IX, X, and XI Riigikogu and was a member of the Center Party from 1998 to 2014.

She is a trained urban landscaper and champion for high-quality urban space.

