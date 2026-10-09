X!

Possible cyberattack halts Estonian Artists' Association fundraiser auction

News
Estonian Artists' Association (EKL) auction exhibition.
Estonian Artists' Association (EKL) auction exhibition. Source: Evert Palmets
News

A fundraiser auction for the Estonian Artists' Association (EKL) was suspended Thursday evening amid concerns over a possible cyberattack. The auction is set to resume Friday.

Auction house Eesti Kunsti Oksjonid (EKO) said its technical team was working to resolve technical issues before the auction resumes at 6 p.m. Friday, picking up where it left off the day before.

"According to livestream support provider Zone, the issue may have been caused by a cyberattack," EKO said in a press release Thursday night.

The disruption occurred after the first work, Jüri Arrak's 1985 graphic work "Tiiger," sold for €23,500, up from a starting price of €1,600. Organizers had anticipated strong demand and worked with their technical partner to prepare for it.

Initial assessments, however, indicated the failure was not caused by excessive traffic.

"It's important to us that every bidder has an equal opportunity to participate, so we're postponing the auction until Friday," auctioneer Reigo Kuivjõgi said, apologizing to those who had been watching online and hoped to bid.

Server provider: No signs of cyberattack

Zone.eu marketing chief Triin Lükk later told ERR that Zone had not said a cyberattack was or might have been to blame for the disruption.

She explained that the company provides server services to EKO but does not develop or maintain the auction application itself.

"Based on the information available to us, we have found no signs of malicious activity within the scope of our server service," Lükk said. "Thus, we have no grounds for linking the disruption to a cyberattack."

The cause of the glitch is still being investigated, she noted, adding that Zone's server services are operating as intended.

"We can rule out a cyberattack based on what we've seen," Lükk said. "We've found no signs of one."

The EKL is holding a special fundraiser auction in Tallinn from October 8–10, with proceeds from the sale of 162 works going toward recouping nearly €700,000 the artists' union lost to fraud this spring.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!

Editor: Merilin Leetna, Aili Vahtla

Related

news in simple estonian

listen: radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:15

Estonia plans up to €5 million payments to municipalities that allow wind farms

17:06

Estonia pushes firm to drop Russian supplier after EU strategic project nod

16:57

Estonia pays family caregivers just €60 a month, with no national scheme

16:20

Estonia plans to add photos of pedophile offenders to criminal records database

16:05

Warnings before mobile traffic cameras reduced fines by 90 percent

15:39

Expert: Longer lifespans should mean longer working lives

15:19

Northeastern Estonian cities question value of participatory budgeting

15:10

Defense Intel Chief: Russia targeting Ukraine's railways and Dnipro bridges in escalating strike campaign

15:00

Developers crowd into Lüganuse as municipality navigates project surge

14:20

Parties struggle to navigate new EU rules on political advertising

be prepared!

Most Read articles

13:41

Forgotten trail camera yields 9 months of wildlife images

08.10

Gold coins seized at Estonian-Russian border put up for auction

08.10

Russian supplier dropped from EU sanctions package at Estonia's request Updated

08.10

Estonian Christian Orthodox Church takes Moscow ties law to European rights court Updated

08.10

Estonia's military conscription no-show rate falls to 2%

07:43

Migration pressure could rise sharply in coming weeks, PPA chief says

08.10

Estonian Spa Association: There may not be enough customers for all new spas

08.10

Defense agency launches €195M tender for arms and ammunition

08:48

Police apprehend T1 Mall jewelry heist suspects

09:01

Eesti Laul 2027 gets 155 entries from over 20 countries

public broadcasters launch news portal

useful information

Top
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist:
Google Chrome logo
Firefox logo
Safari logo
Internet Explorer logo
MIcrosoft Edge logo