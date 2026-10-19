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Experts: Everyday household appliances can be targeted in cyberattacks

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Computer keyboard (picture is illustrative).
Computer keyboard (picture is illustrative). Source: Bhikku Amitha/Pixabay
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Experts are warning that in the internet age, every connected device is a potential threat, following a cyberattack on a grocery store's refrigerators in France last week.

Hundreds of grocery stores in France were hit by a cyberattack on October 11 when hackers raised the temperature of refrigerators to as high as 50 degrees Celsius. As a result, large quantities of food were spoiled.

Technology expert Glen Pilvre said the damage was huge, running into millions of euros. He said the incident is a reminder that everything is connected, and if the locks on those connections are a little loose, someone can sneak in.

Security vulnerabilities

Pilvre said all kinds of devices are connected to the internet, such as washing machines, vacuum cleaners or refrigerators. Software may not be updated, and passwords could be easy to guess.

"There was one interesting case where the control system of an aquarium in a casino was similarly vulnerable to outside attacks. They gained access through it, and because it was on the internal network, they were able to get their hands on casino customers' data through the aquarium's control system," he told ERR.

The Information System Authority (RIA) is responsible for ensuring that these kinds of security vulnerabilities do not exist in Estonia. Compared with France, the situation here is relatively good, the agency believes. Vital service providers must follow strict requirements and are constantly monitored.

Companies informed

RIA incident response department head Taavi Kupper said few devices are connected to the internet. Those affected have already been contacted and issued instructions about how to hide or close off access points, or informed about countermeasures.

The agency would not disclose to ERR which companies are involved. However, major developments have recently taken place in the cyber sphere, also affecting criminal activity.

University of Tartu professor of space and defense technology Mart Noorma told ERR that AI also plays a role and, in the hands of malicious actors, it is possible to do more harm even faster.

"In the same way, artificial intelligence helps defenders protect themselves better," he added.

Kupper said AI has made the entire attack process very fast and short. "In the past, after discovering a vulnerability, we could hope for a 30-day update cycle before something might be compromised," he said. Now, a vulnerability is exploited within two and 24 hours.

Get rich quick

Nevertheless, experts say that today's hackers do not dream of attacking household appliances, but rather look for ways to get rich quickly. But could a small security vulnerability compromise an entire country's security?

The Estonian Defense Forces told ERR that military infrastructure is subject to much stricter oversight, and an attack would be a waste of time. However, malicious actors constantly test their systems.

Cyber Command chief René Innos explained that there are around 100,000 incidents per day, on average. "We do not see this as a particular threat," he added. There are around 20-30 serious incidents a year, Innos said.

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Editor: Helen Wright, Merilin Leetna

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