Estonia supports postponing methane requirements

The government endorsed a European Commission proposal at its meeting to postpone certain verification and reporting requirements under the EU Methane Regulation by one year.

The additional time will help avoid a situation in which implementing the new requirements limits fuel suppliers' options and increases price pressures on the European energy market, the government's press service said.

"This is also what businesses have been calling for. Reducing methane emissions is important, but the requirements must be feasible in practice. The additional time will help companies and producers get the necessary systems up and running and reduce the risk of fewer suppliers on the European market and growing price pressures," Minister of Energy and the Environment Erkki Keldo said.

The change primarily affects companies that import fuels into the European Union from non-EU countries and are required to submit data and evidence on methane emissions generated during their production. If producers are not ready to provide this information by the deadline, the range of supplies eligible for the European market could shrink, even if the fuel itself is available.

Estonia's gas supply depends on the regional market and international deliveries. As a result, supply disruptions on the European market could also affect the availability and price of gas for Estonian consumers. Estonia believes these risks must be taken into account when implementing the Methane Regulation and that companies must be given sufficient time to comply with the requirements.

The additional year will allow companies, producers in non-EU countries and authorities in EU member states to prepare the necessary monitoring, reporting and verification systems. Estonia supports reducing methane emissions but considers it important that the requirements be feasible in practice and not impose disproportionate administrative burdens or costs.

The proposal does not suspend the Methane Regulation or represent a retreat from its environmental objectives, the press service said. The European Commission's proposal changes only the deadlines for certain obligations, not their substance. Other requirements for reducing methane emissions and reporting information will remain in force.

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