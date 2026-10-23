Police suspect bribery offense in roadworks quality control

On Tuesday, police detained two employees of the Transport Administration and a company representative on suspicion of bribery offenses linked to road construction projects.

The Central Criminal Police suspect a 36-year-old company representative of repeatedly paying bribes totaling at least €2,300 and two Transport Administration employees of accepting bribes in exchange for failing to carry out their duties, the Police and Border Guard Board said.

For example, the employees are suspected of approving a project before it was actually completed and failing to conduct proper oversight.

According to preliminary information, the violations involved two Transport Administration contracts for road repairs in Järva and Ida-Viru counties. The contracts had a combined value of more than €1.3 million.

The suspicions are preliminary and further details will be established during the investigation, which is being led by the District Prosecutor's Office for Economic Crime and Corruption.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and X and never miss an update!