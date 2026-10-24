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Only around 100 of Tallinn's 1,200 bus stops have electronic displays

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Electronic information display at a Tallinn bus stop.
Electronic information display at a Tallinn bus stop. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR
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Only around 10 percent of the capital's public transport stops have electronic real-time information displays and while the city plans to install more, it has no intention of equipping every stop with one.

Tallinn has approximately 1,200 public transport stops, including temporary stops used, for example, during roadworks when normal traffic arrangements change and public transport is diverted.

Around 100 of these stops have electronic information displays, some of which are older LED real-time information boards and others more modern LCD real-time displays. Although Tallinn is gradually installing more of them, the number is not expected to increase by dozens each year, nor does the city intend to install displays at every stop.

Tallinn's Transport Department told ERR that the network of information boards and displays is being expanded gradually, based on how frequently stops are used and the technical options available.

"LCD displays come at a considerable cost, so the aim is not to provide information to passengers through displays at every stop. The priority is stops with higher passenger numbers. If equipment costs fall or more affordable solutions become available in the future, this approach can be reconsidered. Smartphone-based solutions can help reach all passengers at every location," department spokesperson Roberta Valtenberg said.

The Transport Department itself analyzes which stops should receive displays.

A single LCD display currently costs €1,950, with installation costing an additional €250. VAT is added to these amounts.

This year, real-time displays have been installed at stops around the Haabersti roundabout as part of upgrades to bus shelters. During the reconstruction of Lauteri tänav this summer, a new shelter and real-time display were installed at the Hotell Olümpia stop. A display is currently being installed at the Nisu stop.

Funding has been allocated for the purchase and installation of another 13 displays this year, Valtenberg said. How much funding will be available for displays next year is not yet known.

"In addition to funding, the ability to install displays depends on the availability of the necessary infrastructure, particularly electricity connections and whether shelters are ready. As a result, the pace of installation is determined not only by the budget but also by the technical readiness of the stops," she said.

Therefore, in addition to the most important criterion — that a stop serves a large number of passengers and routes — other key considerations include whether it already has an electricity connection and whether new shelters are planned.

"The aim is to carry out the work in a logical sequence and avoid unnecessary excavation and subsequent reconstruction," Valtenberg said.

Electronic information display at a Tallinn bus stop. Source: Ken Mürk/ERR

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